Water Island Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 588,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,935,000. Cerevel Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.6% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 65,679,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,784,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,052 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,710,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,625,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 100.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,505,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after purchasing an additional 755,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after buying an additional 708,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $2,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $43.59.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

