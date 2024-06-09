Water Island Capital LLC Buys 461,368 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 185.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,368 shares during the quarter. Amedisys makes up approximately 6.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $67,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Amedisys by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 20,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 274,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.65. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.55 and a 52 week high of $97.36.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

