Water Island Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Water Island Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950,036 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources comprises about 1.3% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of PNM Resources worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,670,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,136,000 after purchasing an additional 796,077 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,024,000 after acquiring an additional 599,211 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP increased its position in PNM Resources by 82.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 1,273,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 575,012 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $24,754,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,272,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 536,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNM

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.