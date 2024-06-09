Water Island Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 560,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,000. Hawaiian comprises about 0.8% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Hawaiian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The company has a market cap of $692.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($0.02). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

