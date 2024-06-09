Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.