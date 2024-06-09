Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $483,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.53.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $154.43 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.99 and a 200-day moving average of $147.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

