Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $183.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.