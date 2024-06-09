Waterloo Capital L.P. Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $1,489,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

