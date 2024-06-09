Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Waters worth $222,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.20.

Shares of WAT opened at $302.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

