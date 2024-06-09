Weik Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Weik Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $151,263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after buying an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after buying an additional 741,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,212,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,770,000 after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

UL opened at $55.61 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

