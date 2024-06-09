Weik Capital Management Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Weik Capital Management cut its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up about 3.1% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Nestlé Price Performance

Nestlé stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $99.04 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.53.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

