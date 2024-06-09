Weik Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Weik Capital Management lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

