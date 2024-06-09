Weik Capital Management Sells 10,839 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Weik Capital Management decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 69,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 107,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 62,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,028,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,660,000 after buying an additional 2,807,846 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 17,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

