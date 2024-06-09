Weik Capital Management Sells 1,800 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Weik Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
VZ opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $172.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.
Check Out Our Latest Report on VZ
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.