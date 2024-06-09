Weik Capital Management Sells 2,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Weik Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $99.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.