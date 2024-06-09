Weik Capital Management Sells 45 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Weik Capital Management cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.7% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $978.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,035.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1,027.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

