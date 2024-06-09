Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 188,333 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,456,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 188,333 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $71,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 109.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.80%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

