Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,631 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $88,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $247.73 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $221.20 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

