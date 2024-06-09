Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,606 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

QYLD opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.