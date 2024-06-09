Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 98,078 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,078 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Hexcel worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,983,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Hexcel by 18.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,254,000 after acquiring an additional 231,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after acquiring an additional 81,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Hexcel stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

