Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Revvity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $127,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

