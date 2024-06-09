Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 219,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,439,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,022,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after buying an additional 74,824 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,293,000 after buying an additional 125,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,339,000 after buying an additional 824,636 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,510,000 after buying an additional 876,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after buying an additional 389,327 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAL

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.