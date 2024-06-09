Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of RenaissanceRe worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.7 %

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $227.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $239.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.85.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

