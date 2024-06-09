Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,848 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Integer worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Integer alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Integer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Integer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Integer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Integer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Stock Up 0.1 %

ITGR stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.