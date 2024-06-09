Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,903,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,556 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 3.39% of Renasant worth $64,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 4.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 27.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Stock Performance

RNST opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.04. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

