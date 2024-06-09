Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Toll Brothers worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $117.09 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

