Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $131.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $131,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $454.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.52 and a 200-day moving average of $399.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.