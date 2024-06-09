Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $146.87 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,036 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 1.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $146,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Williams Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 43,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3,821.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,579,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 1,539,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,407,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,338,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

