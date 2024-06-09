Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 787,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,187,000 after purchasing an additional 230,412 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 80,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 739.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 159,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 140,806 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Equity Residential by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.