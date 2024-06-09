Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,347 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Susquehanna downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

SEDG stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.86. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $293.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.62.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

