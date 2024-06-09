Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $63.77 Million Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,649,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,182 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $63,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PLYM. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PLYM opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.62 million, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Plymouth Industrial REIT

In related news, Director Pendleton P. White acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.