Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $72.76 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,124,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,735,004 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $72,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $409,063,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2,463.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,443,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,461 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,121.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,965,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 68.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,696,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,197 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI opened at $19.62 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

