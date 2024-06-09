Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $18,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AGCO alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AGCO by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 99,212 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in AGCO by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 106,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $140.46.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.