Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 944,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,901 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $114,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.34 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

