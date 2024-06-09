Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $5.24 Million in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Centerspace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Centerspace alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Centerspace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Centerspace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Centerspace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Centerspace by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In other news, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centerspace Stock Down 1.2 %

CSR opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

View Our Latest Report on CSR

Centerspace Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.