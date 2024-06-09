Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $122.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $123.54.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.