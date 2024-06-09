Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 184,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Fluence Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLNC. Guggenheim cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

FLNC stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

