Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 40,579 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,579 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $17,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JEPQ opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4497 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.