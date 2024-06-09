Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 8,053 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $415,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 305,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,960,000 after buying an additional 37,827 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,454,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $470.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

