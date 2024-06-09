Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 148,860 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148,860 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $64,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $92.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average is $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

