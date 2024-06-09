Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 19,001 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

