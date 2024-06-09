Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $11.38 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Teleflex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 734,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 39,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,058,000 after buying an additional 117,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,665,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,793,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 432,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $212.57 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.29.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

