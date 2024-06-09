Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $9.81 Million Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 357,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,807,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Clearway Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Clearway Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $26.94 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

