Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 178,116 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Moelis & Company worth $63,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MC

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.