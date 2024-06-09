Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 178,116 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Moelis & Company worth $63,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Moelis & Company
In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Moelis & Company Price Performance
Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.74 and a beta of 1.35.
Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moelis & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.
About Moelis & Company
Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.
