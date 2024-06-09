Widecells Group (LON:WDC) Trading Down 1.7%

Widecells Group PLC (LON:WDC – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 67,497,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 60,974,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.05.
WideCells Group PLC operates as an integrated stem cell support services company worldwide. It operates through three divisions: CellPlan, WideCells, and WideAcademy. The CellPlan division provides insurance products and finance solutions for the cord blood stem cell transplantation. The WideCells division offers collection, stem cell retrieval, processing, and storage services of umbilical cord blood and tissue, adipose tissue, and dental pulp under the BabyCells brand Portugal.
