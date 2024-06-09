Wrapped Matic Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $112.32 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00000941 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $112.32 million and approximately $15.98 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 172,060,724 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

