Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.400–0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.0 million-$204.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.6 million. Zumiez also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.30) EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zumiez

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at $828,792.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.