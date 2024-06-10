103,252 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

