104,514 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,447,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Baidu by 90,390.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after buying an additional 900,284 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,907,000 after purchasing an additional 312,467 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.7% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,322,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,187,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,076,000 after purchasing an additional 238,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 63.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after purchasing an additional 111,755 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.93.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $95.08. 663,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,328. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.