1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after buying an additional 324,252 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $50.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNT

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.